Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 6.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $111.31. Approximately 824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.53.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
