Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 6.7%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $111.31. Approximately 824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 141,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $668.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

