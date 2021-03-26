Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Equity Residential worth $63,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Equity Residential by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.42. 77,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,691. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.12.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.