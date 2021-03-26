Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 216,778 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 216,778 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.51% of Duke Realty worth $74,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,673,000 after buying an additional 408,303 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 604,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 70,525 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 395,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.55. 37,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

