Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $67.13 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,089,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.29% of Realty Income worth $67,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,979. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

