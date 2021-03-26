Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 60,524 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of ServiceNow worth $138,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,443,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.68.

NOW traded up $17.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.52. 84,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,538. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.97 and its 200 day moving average is $518.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

