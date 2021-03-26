Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 89,581 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 89,581 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.17% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $58,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $154.00. 81,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,918. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.