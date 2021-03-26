Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 235.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.34% of ResMed worth $105,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,199. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.03 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.18.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $546,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,552. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

