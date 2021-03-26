Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 121,736 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,736 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $146,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,628,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,184 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,475 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

