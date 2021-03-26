Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.90. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Russell Frank Co boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 82,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.