HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,016,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 627,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.57% of HubSpot worth $1,195,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $440.47 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $547.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.35 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.11.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,433 shares of company stock worth $17,876,289 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

