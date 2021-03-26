Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176,146 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Humana worth $475,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after buying an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $416.45 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.04 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.15 and a 200-day moving average of $406.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

