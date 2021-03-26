Huobi BTC (HBTC) 1-Day Volume Tops $186.95 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $53,477.49 or 1.00129029 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $186.95 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00059415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00203931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00052527 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.28 or 0.00771936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00076436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.