Hutner Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.2% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 20,792 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after buying an additional 84,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $122.23. 30,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,976. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

