Hutner Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 5.5% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.47. The stock had a trading volume of 205,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.38 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

