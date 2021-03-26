HyperDAO Trading Up 17.6% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $7.73 million and $245,154.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00022419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.18 or 0.00641084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00064722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023482 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

