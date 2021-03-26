I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Down 7.1%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 12,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 342,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on I-Mab from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. I-Mab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in I-Mab by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

