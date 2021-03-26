I/O Coin (IOC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $17,041.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 82.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00367122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,918.76 or 0.05305557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000133 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,771,442 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

