IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Sold by Sapience Investments LLC

Sapience Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,745 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of IAA worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IAA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $54.71. 10,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

