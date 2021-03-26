IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

Shares of IAC opened at $214.91 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

