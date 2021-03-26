IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.48

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.48 and traded as high as C$9.89. IBI Group shares last traded at C$9.86, with a volume of 32,111 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBI Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

Get IBI Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.98. The company has a market cap of C$308.27 million and a PE ratio of 20.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.49.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.