ichi.farm Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00205909 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00809748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00076663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026781 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

