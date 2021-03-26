Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.73% of Ichor worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after acquiring an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after buying an additional 105,463 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ichor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,061,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

ICHR stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

