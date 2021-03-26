Ideaology (IDEA) Market Cap Tops $3.69 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $217,201.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00023397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00049230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.53 or 0.00648399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00064409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023843 BTC.

About Ideaology

IDEA is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

