Ideaology Tops 1-Day Volume of $207,056.00 (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $207,056.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

