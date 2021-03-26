IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDYA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

IDYA stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $652.91 million, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 million.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

