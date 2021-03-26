IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.37

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $590.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 2.32%.

In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDT by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IDT by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

