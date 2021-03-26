IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.85

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$39.85 and last traded at C$39.49, with a volume of 121933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.25.

IGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

