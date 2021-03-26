IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Tops $0.0023 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $2.31 million and $2,487.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00050035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00648101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00064592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023437 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.