Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $180.00

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), with a volume of 1404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 216.57. The stock has a market cap of £51.81 million and a PE ratio of 146.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

