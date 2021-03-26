Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $216.57

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 216.57 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 4,483 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £54.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 5.40.

About Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

