Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMNM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,089. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Get Immunome alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.