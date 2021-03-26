Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Sold by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,324 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Immunovant worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Immunovant by 30.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Immunovant by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Immunovant by 124.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 9,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,263. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.20.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

