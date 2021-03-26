Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 543,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 142,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

IMO stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $26.21.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

