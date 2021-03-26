Industrial Enterprises of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IEAM) Short Interest Up 10,000.0% in March

Industrial Enterprises of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IEAM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 10,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of IEAM stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Industrial Enterprises of America has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Industrial Enterprises of America

Industrial Enterprise of America, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and supplying of automotive fluids. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

