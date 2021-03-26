ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 279,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,388,021 shares.The stock last traded at $12.10 and had previously closed at $12.05.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue raised ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

