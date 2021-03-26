Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) is Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the quarter. Ingevity makes up 5.3% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 1.17% of Ingevity worth $36,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $75.68. 3,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,598. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.