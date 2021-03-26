Inherent Group LP Acquires 69,534 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,534 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,395,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,668 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 530,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,902,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 779,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,162,000 after purchasing an additional 563,916 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 23,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 512.3% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.35. 339,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558,208. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

