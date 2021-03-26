Inherent Group LP Acquires 972,798 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Inherent Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 165.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972,798 shares during the period. Mr. Cooper Group makes up 10.3% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 1.72% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $48,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473,239 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 719,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.