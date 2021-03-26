Inherent Group LP Makes New $9.37 Million Investment in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,000. Humanco Acquisition comprises about 2.0% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMCOU. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,020,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $9,091,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,714,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanco Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,653,000.

Get Humanco Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCOU traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 315,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,839. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanco Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanco Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.