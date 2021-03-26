Inherent Group LP Sells 157,411 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Inherent Group LP decreased its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,411 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions makes up 1.9% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.28% of Univar Solutions worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

UNVR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,803. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.