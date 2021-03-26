Inherent Group LP Sells 29,035 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Inherent Group LP lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,035 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 0.9% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,404,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 34,742,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,506,000 after buying an additional 9,703,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 42.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after buying an additional 4,691,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,723,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,797,995,000 after buying an additional 1,522,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,344,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,245 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,293. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.