Inherent Group LP Sells 480,473 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Inherent Group LP trimmed its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,473 shares during the period. StepStone Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

STEP stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. 10,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,542. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 in the last ninety days.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

