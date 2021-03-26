Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $11.64 on Major Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $182.41 million and $22.11 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $11.64 or 0.00021018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00060181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224625 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.00828040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00076273 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026850 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,670,862 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.