Ink Protocol Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $967,020.02 and $619.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $350.11 or 0.00632772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00064788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00023457 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

