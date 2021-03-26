INO COIN Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One INO COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00014394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $405,845.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00050224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $356.42 or 0.00661432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00064555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023619 BTC.

INO COIN Coin Profile

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

