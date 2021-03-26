Inozyme Pharma, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.45) EPS.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.46).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Inozyme Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 375,000 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $7,875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,194,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,081,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

