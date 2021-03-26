Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Acquires 417 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Director Simms C. Browning acquired 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $15,533.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,168.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CET stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686. Central Securities Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

