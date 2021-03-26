Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GBDC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.09. 22,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,829. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

