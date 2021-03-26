Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
GBDC traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.09. 22,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,829. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 0.69.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.