Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells 43 Shares of Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.66, for a total transaction of $19,249.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,059,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,561,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,448. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $465.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $832,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

