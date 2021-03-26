Insider Selling: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CFO Sells 17,393 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AQMS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,171. The firm has a market cap of $269.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.93. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

